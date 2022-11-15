Mackenzie Allessie scored the game-winner with less than six minutes left on the clock to secure the Nittany Lions a spot in the national semifinals, where they’ll be taking on the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament in North Carolina.

For the eighth time in program history and first time since 2007, Penn State field hockey has reached the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament, defeating No. 16 Albany in the quarterfinals, 1-0.

Breaking a 15-year national semifinal drought to get to this point, Penn State has been one of the perennial powers of the Big Ten in field hockey, but never was able to get over the hump.

Now, they’re one of three Big Ten teams to make it to the Final Four, joining No. 2 overall seed Northwestern and No. 3 overall seed Maryland.

Penn State’s road to get to this point included knocking off No. 12 Louisville, 5-0, and the aforementioned 1-0 win over Albany.

The Nittany Lions reached the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament before losing to Michigan, but this team has been more than deserving of reaching this point.

Allessie finished second in points on the team this year, racking up 12 goals and 18 assists in 20 games played.

Penn State was led by Sophia Gladieux, who scored 23 goals on the season. Anna Simon was the other double-digit goal scorer this year, scoring 10 goals along with six assists.

PSU currently has a 17-3 record overall, going 7-1 in conference play in the regular season, a 6-1 home record, 8-1 away record and 3-1 neutral record.

It’s going to take a perfect performance for the Nittany Lions to upset the perfect 19-0 Tar Heels, the nine-time national champions, who just seem unstoppable, but crazier things have happened in the postseason before.

Regardless, a well-deserved congratulations goes out to Penn State field hockey, making it to this point after a 15-year absence.