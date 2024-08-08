Penn State has added another commitment to their 2025 recruiting cycle as linebacker target Cameron Smith, a standout at powerhouse St. Joseph's Prep in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania announced his decision on Thursday. "The culture and standard at Penn State makes it a perfect fit," Smith told Rivals about his decision to flip to Penn State.

Smith's commitment to Penn State comes after the three-star athlete was committed to former Penn State defensive coordinator Manny Diaz and the Duke Blue Devils since early February.

Despite committing to Duke in February, Penn State and Smith have remained in contact and that tat contact led to a visit to Happy Valley at the end of July for the Nittany Lions' Lasch Bash.



