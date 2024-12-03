Penn State flips three-star tight end Brian Kortovich from Purdue

Penn State has netted a late addition to its 2025 recruiting class, as three-star tight end Brian Kortovich announced Tuesday that he has flipped his commitment from Purdue to the Nittany Lions.

The flip had been in the work for almost a month as Penn State showed interest in the Ohio native, while also pursuing in-state tight end Andrew Olesh. Notably, Kortovich's commitment will not stop the Nittany Lions from continuing to work on trying to flip Olesh from the Wolverines this week.

The Villa Angela St. Joseph (OH) standout originally camped for Penn State over the summer and impressed the Nittany Lions' staff. Since the summer, the Nittany Lions have been keeping close tabs on the 6-foot-5, 225-pound pass catcher, before turning up the heat on him over the last few weeks.



