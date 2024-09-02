Penn State's first weekend of the 2024 season was already off to a good start with the Nittany Lions 34-12 win over West Virginia on Saturday. Now, the extended holiday weekend has gotten even better.

I want to express my sincere gratitude for the opportunity you have given me to be apart of the Virginia Tech family," Outten said via Instagram. "I understand that my decision may come as a disappointment, and I want to ensure you that it was not made likely . I know that this decision is necessary for me to pressure my academic and athletic aspirations in a way that will allow me to reach my full potential. With that being said, I am now fully and whole heartedly committed to Penn State!!! We Are!

Outten is the fourth wide receiver commit in the 2025 recruiting class for Penn State joining four-star Rivals250 prospect Koby Howard and three-star prospect Jeff Exinor and Lyrick Samuel.

The Nittany Lions now hold 24 commitments in their 2025 recruiting class which ranks 12th in the Rivals team recruiting rankings.

