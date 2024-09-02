in other news
Takeaways From Penn State's Season Opening Dominance in Morgantown
Penn State overcame a long weather delay to blow out West Virginia in Morgantown to kick off their 2024 season
HV TV: Penn State Football HC James Franklin talks West Virginia postgame
Penn State Football HC James Franklin talks to the media following the program's victory over West Virginia.
PSU POD: Penn State Football Postgame Show -- West Virginia Edition
Join the Happy Valley Insider staff as they talk LIVE following Penn State Football's victory over West Virginia.
Penn State cruises the country roads to a 34-12 win over West Virginia
Penn State started their season off with a convincing win over West Virginia.
Penn State's first weekend of the 2024 season was already off to a good start with the Nittany Lions 34-12 win over West Virginia on Saturday. Now, the extended holiday weekend has gotten even better.
On Monday afternoon, Penn State flipped one of their top wide receiver targets in the 2025 recruiting cycle in Norcom (VA) standout Matthew Outten.
I want to express my sincere gratitude for the opportunity you have given me to be apart of the Virginia Tech family," Outten said via Instagram. "I understand that my decision may come as a disappointment, and I want to ensure you that it was not made likely . I know that this decision is necessary for me to pressure my academic and athletic aspirations in a way that will allow me to reach my full potential. With that being said, I am now fully and whole heartedly committed to Penn State!!! We Are!
Outten is the fourth wide receiver commit in the 2025 recruiting class for Penn State joining four-star Rivals250 prospect Koby Howard and three-star prospect Jeff Exinor and Lyrick Samuel.
The Nittany Lions now hold 24 commitments in their 2025 recruiting class which ranks 12th in the Rivals team recruiting rankings.
