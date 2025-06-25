Uber Athletic Minnesota ATH Pierce Petersohn Commits to Penn State

Penn State Football has added another commitment today, as uber-athletic Minnesota athlete Pierce Petersohn has announced his decision via social media.
He becomes the 21st commit in the Nittany Lions 2026 class that continues to sit top top 10 nationally according to Rivals' Team Rankings. He is the fourth prospect to commit to the program this month, joining LB Elijah Littlejohn, defensive back Amauri Polydor, and offensive lineman Benjamin Eziuka.
The 6-foot-5, 194-pound prospect plays for Triton High School out in Dodge Center, Minnesota, where he is primarily the team's quarterback, but will be joining the Nittany Lions as a tight end. This is a similar path to that of recent first-round NFL Draft pick Tyler Warren and current tight end Luke Reynolds.
This past Fall as a junior, Petersohn finished with 1,479 passing yards, 17 passing touchdowns, and four interceptions. He also carried the ball for 382 yards and another nine touchdowns on the ground, while earning All-District Offensive Player of the Year.
Petersohn is also a star track athlete for Triton. In May, the Dodge Center (MN) native posted impressive times in both the 100m and 400m dashes. In the 100m dash, Petersohn posted a personal record of 11.03 as well as a career best 49.32 in the 400m dash.
He also has a reported 40-yard dash of 4.54 and a career-best high jump of 6-foot-10.
In the end, Petersohn chose the Nittany Lions over a top two featuring Minnesota, but he also held offers from Duke, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas State, Northwestern, and several others.
