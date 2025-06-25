Uber Athletic Minnesota ATH Pierce Petersohn Commits to Penn State

Penn State Football has added another commitment today, as uber-athletic Minnesota athlete Pierce Petersohn has announced his decision via social media.

The 6-foot-5, 194-pound prospect plays for Triton High School out in Dodge Center, Minnesota, where he is primarily the team's quarterback, but will be joining the Nittany Lions as a tight end. This is a similar path to that of recent first-round NFL Draft pick Tyler Warren and current tight end Luke Reynolds.

This past Fall as a junior, Petersohn finished with 1,479 passing yards, 17 passing touchdowns, and four interceptions. He also carried the ball for 382 yards and another nine touchdowns on the ground, while earning All-District Offensive Player of the Year.

Petersohn is also a star track athlete for Triton. In May, the Dodge Center (MN) native posted impressive times in both the 100m and 400m dashes. In the 100m dash, Petersohn posted a personal record of 11.03 as well as a career best 49.32 in the 400m dash.

He also has a reported 40-yard dash of 4.54 and a career-best high jump of 6-foot-10.

In the end, Petersohn chose the Nittany Lions over a top two featuring Minnesota, but he also held offers from Duke, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas State, Northwestern, and several others.