Penn State Football adds long time assistant coach Frank Leonard

Then on Monday, Penn State added another notable assistant coach as an analyst when Nittany Nation confirmed that former Boston College / Colorado State assistant coach Frank Leonard is joining the staff.

Penn State Football has added a few notable analysts this offseason, most recently bringing in former Nittany Lion Dan Connor, former Temple asst. / St. Joe’s Prep HC Gabe Infante and former Miami Def. Quality Control coach Rick Lyster.

Prior to joining the staff in State College, Leonard spent time at Temple, Boston College and Colorado State as both an assistant coach (both OL & TEs) and then most recently the Director of Recruiting for the CSU Rams.

Now what’s the connection between Leonard and Penn State?

Current Penn State offensive line coach Phil Trauwein spent time under Leonard as a grad assistant with Boston College from 2013-2015 and then again as a full time assistant coach in 2018 and 2019.

Along with working with Trautwein, Leonard also spent time working with Franklin as he was the Kansas State tight ends coach from 2007-08 back when James Franklin was the program’s Offensive Coordinator.

