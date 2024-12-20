Penn State Football adds Texas A&M Transfer DE Enai White

Blay is listed at 6-foot-5, 245-pounds prospect and hails from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania where he played at Imhotep High School before enrolling at Texas A&M University.

Penn State Football has added a Transfer Portal addition to the roster today as former Texas A&M defensive end Enai White has announced his commitment to the program via social media following a visit to campus.

Out of high school, White was ranked the No. 82 overall prospect in the 2022 class and chose the Aggies over 42 other scholarship offers from just about every Power-Five program across the country.

The former top ranked recruit hasn't lived up to that ranking thus far, only producing 11 total tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks and one pass defended. Some of that can be blamed on the fact that he suffered a season ending knee injury five games into the 2023 season after having a solid freshman year in 2022 and hasn't been able to bounce back just yet.

He has two years of eligibility remaining to play for the Nittany Lions.