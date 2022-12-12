Penn State Football adds to defensive line in Connecticut DE Joseph Mupoyi
After a strong official visit weekend, hosting several remaining top targets, the Penn State Nittany Lions picked up a commitment on Monday afternoon from three-star Connecticut defensive end Joseph Mupoyi.
He committed to the Nittany Lions over several notable offers including Miami (FL), Michigan, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Virginia, and West Virginia. The St. Thomas More standout out, originally from Washington DC made the announcement just one day after finishing his official visit to Happy Valley.
The 6-foot-6, 227-pound defensive end became a bigger and bigger target for the Nittany Lions as the recruiting cycle progressed, becoming a priority over the last several months. Since July, Mupoyi had been to campus three times including for the Nittany Lions' White Out win over Minnesota. Heading into the weekend, the Nittany Lions appeared to be in the lead and just needed an official visit to potentially seal the deal.
The deal has officially been sealed.
Mupoyi Robinson is the 20th commitment of the cycle for the Nittany Lions and the second defensive end commitment joining Philadelphia (PA) native Jamial Lyons.
A rather raw prospect, playing football for just a pair of years, Mupoyi fits the "project" label but is someone Penn State believes has an extremely high ceiling thanks to great explosiveness and overall athleticism. Under the tutelage of defensive line coach John Scott, the Nittany Lions believe 6-foot-6, Mupoyi can develop into an impact defensive lineman for the Nittany Lions down the road. Nittany Nation's own EJ Daniels will have more on what to expect from Mupoyi soon.
MORE TO COME
