After a strong official visit weekend, hosting several remaining top targets, the Penn State Nittany Lions picked up a commitment on Monday afternoon from three-star Connecticut defensive end Joseph Mupoyi.

He committed to the Nittany Lions over several notable offers including Miami (FL), Michigan, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Virginia, and West Virginia. The St. Thomas More standout out, originally from Washington DC made the announcement just one day after finishing his official visit to Happy Valley.

The 6-foot-6, 227-pound defensive end became a bigger and bigger target for the Nittany Lions as the recruiting cycle progressed, becoming a priority over the last several months. Since July, Mupoyi had been to campus three times including for the Nittany Lions' White Out win over Minnesota. Heading into the weekend, the Nittany Lions appeared to be in the lead and just needed an official visit to potentially seal the deal.

The deal has officially been sealed.