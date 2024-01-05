Penn State Football adds Wisconsin LB transfer Jordan Mayer
Penn State Football added their third transfer portal prospect on Friday afternoon as Wisconsin outside linebacker / edge rusher Jordan Mayer took to social media to announce his commitment.
Mayer is listed at 6-foot-4, 235-pound linebacker according to the Wisconsin Football program's roster and spent one season with the program where he didn't see the field as a redshirt.
Mayer was ranked a 5.5, three-star prospect and attended Thomas Jefferson High School in Jefferson Hills, Pennsylvania where he had 21 total scholarship offers from programs such as Boston College, Cincinnati, Duke, Georgia Tech, Rutgers, Syracuse, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, West Virginia and several others before committing to the Badgers. Prior to that, he was a one time Boston College commit from March 2022 until April 2022 when he decommitted.
Mayer will now join the Nittany Lions as a run-on aka a preferred walk-on and will have four years of eligibility remaining.
