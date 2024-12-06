Behind Enemy Lines Big Ten Championship Edition: Oregon Ducks

For the first time since 2016 the Penn State Nittany Lions are preparing to play in the Big Ten Championship game. When the no. 3 Nittany Lions battle the no. 1 Oregon Ducks at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Saturday night not only will a Big Ten Championship be on the line, the number one overall seed in the College Football Playoff may be as well.

Ahead of Saturday night's matchup we turn to Scott Reed from our sister site DucksSportsAuthority to get some perspective on the game from Eugene. So, let's go behind enemy lines - Big Ten Championship Game edition.