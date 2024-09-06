Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Sep 6, 2024
Penn State Football Behind Enemy Lines: Bowling Green Falcons
circle avatar
Marty Leap  •  Happy Valley Insider
Staff Writer
Twitter
@msj41817

No. 8 Penn State will kickoff their 2024 home slate when they welcome Bowling Green to Beaver Stadium for a noon kick on Saturday. The Falcons will roll into town with a 1-0 record and as one of the top teams in the MAC this season.

Ahead of Saturday afternoon's matchup, we caught up with Rhys Patrykus of the Falcon Media Sports Network to talk Bowling Green. Without further ado, let's go behind enemy lines to preview the Bowling Green Falcons.

JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE LIONS DEN FORUM | PENN STATE FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | PENN STATE BASKETBALL RECRUITING

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

HVI: Bowling Green enters the season with some high expectations as one of the favorites in the MAC. Coming off back-to-back bowl appearances, and their first winning season since 2015, what is the general vibe around Scott Loeffler's program right now? It certainly appears to be a program trending in the right direction. 

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In