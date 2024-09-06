No. 8 Penn State will kickoff their 2024 home slate when they welcome Bowling Green to Beaver Stadium for a noon kick on Saturday. The Falcons will roll into town with a 1-0 record and as one of the top teams in the MAC this season.

Ahead of Saturday afternoon's matchup, we caught up with Rhys Patrykus of the Falcon Media Sports Network to talk Bowling Green. Without further ado, let's go behind enemy lines to preview the Bowling Green Falcons.