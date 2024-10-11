Penn State Football Behind Enemy Lines: USC Trojans

Arguably the biggest test of the 2024 season thus far awaits no. 4 Penn State on Saturday afternoon. The Nittany Lions will travel 2,000+ miles and across multiple time zones to battle the 3-2 USC Trojans at the LA Coliseum for a Big Ten clash (that is still weird to type) at 3:30 PM ET, 12:30 local time. While the Nittany Lions enter the game as 5.5 point favorites with many in the national media predicting a potential east victory for Penn State, let's get some perspective from the Trojan side of things. Let's go behind enemy lines with Ryan Young of TrojanSports to find out more about how USC is feeling entering the contest, what the vibe is in LA after an upset loss at Minnesota last week, and more.

HVI: From the outside looking in it would appear that a loss this weekend would likely end any College Football Playoff aspirations that USC has and could really start to create questions about the direction in which Lincoln Riley is leading the program. Do you view this as a must win for the Trojans? Do you expect them to play like a desperate team on Saturday?

RY: Yes, for sure, this is now a backs-to-the-wall game for USC and Lincoln Riley. While he's been trying to spin that they're just two plays away from being 5-0, a loss would leave them 3-3 overall, 1-3 in the conference and looking like a mid-tier Big Ten program three years into his tenure. There's already a lot of frustration with the perceived trajectory of the program -- they really need a win to change the narrative and at least temporarily restore some hope for what this season can be.

HVI: It has been a rough transition to the Big Ten thus far for USC, especially in the trenches which is an area Penn State appears to have a huge advantage going into Saturday's game. What has been the biggest struggles for the USC offensive and defensive lines this season?

RY: It's mainly been the offensive line, which has been admittedly rough, especially at both tackle spots. Redshirt freshman left tackle Elijah Paige got his confidence rocked against Michigan and hasn't been the same since. He was better last week overall, but then he got beat to the inside on a sack/intentional grounding play that doomed USC's fourth-quarter drive when the game was still tied with Minnesota. Redshirt junior right tackle Mason Murphy has consistently struggled -- he got beat by a speed rush instantaneously on the most pivotal play of the game last week as Moss had his arm hit while throwing, leading to a crucial interception. That is by far the most concerning facet of the matchup Saturday vs. Penn State. The defensive line has been fine if unspectacular. It's not generating a ton of pressures, but it has come up big against the run on third and fourth downs. The O-line is the issue.

HVI: Miller Moss may be the best pure passer that Penn State will face this season and the Trojan offense has plenty of weapons at receiver. That said, against the two best defenses the Trojans have faced this year (Michigan, Minnesota) they have struggled to put points on the board. What has gone wrong?

RY: The protection, for sure. When Miller Moss has had any time whatsoever to operate, he's been great. He makes quick decisions, he's accurate, he's made big plays under pressure. But he's been under duress so often it's definitely hampered this offense. While USC's downfield passing stats are down this season, it's less on Moss and more a combination of the protection and a slew of drops from his receivers.

HVI: The loss of Eric Gentry is obviously a big one for USC's defense. Who are some other names to know on D'Anton Lynn's unit?

RY: The leaders on defense, aside from Gentry, have all been transfer newcomers -- safeties Kamari Ramsey (UCLA) and Akili Arnold (Oregon State) and linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold (Oregon State). They've been the stabilizing factors for this much-improved defense. Jaylin Smith, who played nickel and a little safety the last two years, has moved to outside cornerback and been the team's best player at that spot. The defensive line has been OK, led by Wyoming transfer Gavin Meyer and Vanderbilt transfer Nate Clifton.

HVI: From what you have seen of Penn State, what do you believe will be their biggest advantage in this game? Additionally, what do you believe is the biggest advantage USC could have over the Nittany Lions?

RY: It's clearly Penn State's defensive line/edge rushers vs. USC's beleaguered offensive line. The game comes down to that matchup for me. The Trojans actually had their best advanced numbers in pass protection last week, allowing a season-low 5 QB pressures, but the breakdowns came at the worst times and cost them the game, ultimately. And the only other defensive line of great prowess they faced, Michigan, absolutely had its way up front. So that's a major concern. As for USC's biggest advantage, probably its wide receivers -- if Moss gets time to throw. Ja'Kobi Lane (6-4) and Duce Robinson (6-6) are big-time playmakers when they get their opportunities.

HVI: What do you believe USC has to do in order to pull the upset on Saturday afternoon? What is your prediction for the game?