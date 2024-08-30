Penn State Football is nearly upon us. Saturday afternoon the no. 8 Nittany Lions will travel to Morgantown to battle the West Virginia Mountaineers in one of best games of week 1 of the college football season.

As we continue to preview the game here at Happy Valley Insider, today we turn to our friends at WVSports. That leads us to Keenan Cummings, who has given us perspective on the game from behind enemy lines in Morgantown.