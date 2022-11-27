Could see a high-scoring post-season shootout ala the last trek to Arlington versus Memphis in 2019.

Our guess is Cotton Bowl versus Tulane. The Green Wave don’t have the allure of Tide or Tigers, but PSU fans travel well & are excited about four straight wins to finish out.

The 2022 regular season is in the books and the 10-2 Penn State Football team awaits their bowl destination.

Looking at the 2023 schedule, here is our predictions for major home themes

“WHITE OUT” vs Iowa — Hated fan base. Mocked injured PSU players in Iowa City. Ruined our 2021 season/knocked Clifford silly. Revenge is a treat best served in front of 110,000 in balmy September temps.

“MILITARY APPRECIATION” vs UMASS — Donors will generously give away tix to this mid-season clunker.

“HOMECOMING” vs Indiana — Alum from across the globe return to ask HOOSIER DADDY?

“STRIPE OUT” vs Michigan — Harbaugh & Co. could be the defending national champions. God forbid. Too late in calendar year to be the White Out. Start the game at 4PM. Will be dark by end of first quarter. Spectacular alternating colors works at night.

“SENIOR NIGHT” vs Rutgers — Punching bag Knights (two wins in history) will likely have new coach. Outscored in last seven quarters 85-0 to finish dismal 4-win campaign. Nits wrap up the 2023 home slate with a neighboring patsy.