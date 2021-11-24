 Penn State Football bowl predictions heading into week 13
Richard Schnyderite • NittanyNation
@RivalsRichie

Penn State Football is headed to a bowl game in 2021, however where they are headed is still very much in question and a lot can do with how they perform this weekend against No. 12 Michigan State.

With that being said, here's how six writers from around the country have the Nittany Lions in their weekly bowl projections heading into week 13.

College Football News Staff: Pinstripe Bowl vs. Virginia

Jerry Palm of CBS Sports: Music City Bowl vs. Missouri

Kyle Bonagura of ESPN: Music City Bowl vs. Arkansas

Mark Schlabach of ESPN: Pinstripe Bowl vs. Virginia

Brett McMurphy of Action Network: Las Vegas Bowl vs. UCLA

Saturday Tradition: Las Vegas Bowl vs. Arizona State

{{ article.author_name }}