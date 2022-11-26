Behind Sean Clifford's four passing touchdowns, Penn State secured win No. 10 of the 2022 season on Saturday afternoon, defeating the Michigan State Spartans 35-16.

It was another slow start for the Penn State on offense on Saturday against the Spartans, taking most of the first quarter to get going. After being set up by a Tyler Elsdon fumble recovery following a Peyton Throne backward pass, Nitatany Lions' senior kicker Jake Pinegar would miss a 37-yard field goal attempt that would've given the Nittany Lions a 3-0 lead less than two minutes into the game.

The Nittany Lions' offense following the punt went just four yards on four plays while on their second drive managing just 20 yards across six plays before being forced to punt for the first time in the game.

Right before the end of the first quarter, however, the Nittany Lions would find some success. On that drive, the Nittany Lions went 90 yards on 11 replaces in under five minutes before Sean Clifford finished the drive off by finding a wide-open Theo Johnson for the touchdown, to go ahead 7-0. It was Clifford's 96th career touchdown as a Nittany Lion in a day in which he would finish with 99 career touchdowns.

The sixth-year senior playing in his final home game as a Nittany Lion wasn't asked to do much but put together a fine game when it came to passing the ball, completing 19-of-24 passes for 202 yards and four touchdowns.

In the first quarter, the Nittany Lions dominated on the ground totaling 82 rushing yards on 12 carries. What felt like a foreshadowing of what would come for the rest of the day, was in fact the opposite.

After the first quarter, the Nittany Lions offensive line failed to get any consistent push-up front, as the Penn State backfield totaled just 78 yards on 33 carries over the remainder of the day.



