 Penn State Football commit Marcus Stokes earns Elite 11 Finals invite
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-06-09 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Penn State Football commit Marcus Stokes earns Elite 11 Finals invite

Richard Schnyderite • NittanyNation
Publisher
@RivalsRichie

Class of 2023, Penn State Football quarterback commit Marcus Stokes earned one of the highest honors that a high school quarterback can today as he was selected to participate in the Elite 11 finals on Wednesday afternoon.

Not a Subscriber? Join us With Our FREE 30-Day Premium Trial

The 6-foot-1, 170-pound dual threat will head out to Los Angeles, California in late June to partcipate in the three day event featuring 25 of the country's best high school quarterbacks as they compete against one another in on-field drills, routes-on-air, classroom instruction and off-field development per the Elite 11 website.

Stokes is one of 19 prospects that have been invited so far as he will join the likes of...


2022 ELITE 11 PARTICIPANTS
NAME RECRUITMENT STATUS STAR RANKING

Malachi Nelson

USC commit

Nico Lamaleava

Tennessee commit

Dante Moore

Uncommitted

Christopher Vizzina

Clemson commit

Jackson Arnold

Oklahoma commit

Jaden Rashada

Uncommitted

Rickie Collins

Purdue commit

Pierce Clarkson

Louisville commit

Avery Johnson

Uncommitted

Austin Novosad

Baylor commit

JJ Kohl

Iowa State commit

Charis Parson

Florida State commit

Kenny Minchey

Pittsburgh commit

Brock Glenn

Uncommitted

Malachi Singleton

Arkansas commit

Brady Drogosh

Cincinnati commit

Zane Flores

Oklahoma State commit

Emory Williams

Uncommitted

--------------------------------------------------------------

Follow us on Twitter!

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board

Talk about it inside the Penn State Football Free Board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}