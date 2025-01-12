Penn State Football Cornerback Cam Miller to Enter Transfer Portal

In a move that is not a total surprise, cornerback Cam Miller is expected to enter the transfer portal, Happy Valley Insider can confirm. This comes on the heels of an at the times up and down, but overall three year career for Miller with the Nittany Lions.

Miller played in 40 games during his three years in Happy Valley. As a true freshman in 2022, he was a key special teams player appearing in 11 games. He saw his role grow in the defense in 2023 playing in all 13 games, then played in all 16 games at cornerback on Penn State's run to the College Football Playoff semi-finals this past season.

The Jacksonville native will finish his Nittany Lion career with 56 tackles, 8 tackles for a loss, 4 sacks, 8 pass breakups, and an interception which came against Illinois in 2023. Miller was also an academic All-Big Ten selection in 2023.

While Miller has been a mainstay for the Nittany Lion defense the past two seasons, his transfer is not a huge surprise. AJ Harris emerged as a true number one cornerback this past season, while younger cornerbacks such as Elliott Washington and Zion Tracy saw their roles grow. Add in Audavion Collins earning more playing time as the season went on, and Miller may have found himself down the depth chart next fall. That is something no player wants to have happen in their final season of college.

Unfortunately for Miller, his last memory among many Nittany Lion fans will be him falling down in coverage allowing Notre Dame to score a tying touchdown with less than 7 minutes left to play in the Orange Bowl. While that was a vital play in the Nittany Lion loss, it should not overshadow the good football Miller played for three years in Happy Valley.