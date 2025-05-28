Penn State Football DB AJ Harris Named to Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch List

The award is named after Pro Football Hall of Fame DB Ronnie Lott and is presented annually to the nation’s top defensive player.

Penn State Football defensive back AJ Harris was one of 42 players named to the 2025 Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch List on Wednesday afternoon.

Harris joined the Nittany Lions just a little over a year ago, after originally committing to and signing with Georgia as a member of the 2023 recruiting class. However it wasn't until he joined Penn State, when he really took his game to the next level.

As a sophomore with the Nittany Lions in 2024, Harris finished with 48 tackles (28 solo), four tackles for loss, one interception and five pass breakups last season. Those numbers earned him All-Big Ten Third-Team honors by both the coaches and the media

The winner of the award with be selected later this year in December, following the 2025 college football regular season.