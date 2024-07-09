Happy Valley Insider

With 53 days left of the offseason until Penn State takes on West Virginia in Morgantown on August 31, Penn State offensive lineman Nick Dawkins slides into today's player spotlight. The redshirt senior out of Parkland High School in Allentown, Pennsylvania was a three-star prospect accoridng to Rivals as part of the Nittany Lions 2020 recruiting class. He chose the Nittany Lions after drawing attention from over two dozen schools including Army, Air Force, Indiana, Kansas, Liberty, Louisville, Northwestern, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Tennessee, University of Central Florida, West Virginia, and Yale.

Advertisement

After arriving on campus in 2020, Dawkins did not see any playing time in his true freshman season. He did, however, earn the co-Developmental Squad Offensive Player of the Year for the program that season. As a redshirt freshman, he received his first taste of playing time, mostly on special teams playing in 11 games. In 2022, he would redshirt, playing in just two games. The 2023 season was Dawkins best season yet as a Nittany Lion, appearing in all 13 games both on offense and special teams, with most of his playing time coming at center. Off the field, he has also become one of the Nittany Lions' top players within the community, earning Penn State’s Public Service Award and Letterman’s Club scholarship.