Published Aug 30, 2024
Penn State Football Countdown to Kickoff: No. 1 Safety Jaylen Reed
circle avatar
Marty Leap  •  Happy Valley Insider
Staff Writer
Twitter
@msj41817

We're almost there, folks. Tomorrow afternoon, Penn State will kickoff their 2024 season on FOX's Big Noon Kickoff against the West Virginia Mountaineers. With one day left to go until Penn State's 2024 season opener in Morgantown, today we highlight the player who is no. 1 in the program, and may also be no. 1 in importance for Penn State's defense this fall, junior safety Jaylen Reed.

How we got here

Since arriving on campus in 2021, Reed has quietly carved out a key role with the Nittany Lions. The Detroit area native played in eight games as a true freshman, and has played in all 26 games (including 13 starts) the past two seasons.

Last season, Reed earned All-Big Ten Honorable Mention from both the coaches and the media. He finished the season with 46 tackles, 4.0 tackles for a loss, a sack, two interceptions, and a pass breakup.

Looking ahead

With Tom Allen running a 4-2-5 defense that features three safeties, Reed is in line to not just be a starter for Penn State but to be a key cog on the defense. Reed will likely play up in the box on early downs to help in run support, while also then being utilized in pass coverage. Reed's ability to essentially function as both a field linebacker and a safety is vital due to the depth concerns at both positions.

Reed will likely be a key blitzer/pass rusher for the Nittany Lions as well. The junior will also help to set up the defense and assist with getting everyone aligned. All of this will make Reed arguably the most important player on Penn State's defense this fall.

