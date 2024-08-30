in other news
HV TV: West Virginia coaches, players discuss Penn State
Members of the West Virginia coaching staff and roster discuss Penn State.
Unofficial 2024 Penn State Football Scholarship Chart
What does the Penn State football scholarship chart look like heading into next season?
By The Numbers: West Virginia Mountaineers Football
Happy Valley Insider takes a look at West Virginia by the numbers ahead of Saturday's matchup.
HV TV: Penn State Football players preview West Virginia game
Several Penn State Football players met with the media this week to preview the West Virginia game.
PSU POD: Predicting Penn State Football's 2024 season & Stat Leaders
The PSU 365 Pod offers their predictions on the 2024 Penn State Football season + predict the stat leaders.
We're almost there, folks. Tomorrow afternoon, Penn State will kickoff their 2024 season on FOX's Big Noon Kickoff against the West Virginia Mountaineers. With one day left to go until Penn State's 2024 season opener in Morgantown, today we highlight the player who is no. 1 in the program, and may also be no. 1 in importance for Penn State's defense this fall, junior safety Jaylen Reed.
How we got here
Since arriving on campus in 2021, Reed has quietly carved out a key role with the Nittany Lions. The Detroit area native played in eight games as a true freshman, and has played in all 26 games (including 13 starts) the past two seasons.
Last season, Reed earned All-Big Ten Honorable Mention from both the coaches and the media. He finished the season with 46 tackles, 4.0 tackles for a loss, a sack, two interceptions, and a pass breakup.
Looking ahead
With Tom Allen running a 4-2-5 defense that features three safeties, Reed is in line to not just be a starter for Penn State but to be a key cog on the defense. Reed will likely play up in the box on early downs to help in run support, while also then being utilized in pass coverage. Reed's ability to essentially function as both a field linebacker and a safety is vital due to the depth concerns at both positions.
Reed will likely be a key blitzer/pass rusher for the Nittany Lions as well. The junior will also help to set up the defense and assist with getting everyone aligned. All of this will make Reed arguably the most important player on Penn State's defense this fall.
