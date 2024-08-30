We're almost there, folks. Tomorrow afternoon, Penn State will kickoff their 2024 season on FOX's Big Noon Kickoff against the West Virginia Mountaineers. With one day left to go until Penn State's 2024 season opener in Morgantown, today we highlight the player who is no. 1 in the program, and may also be no. 1 in importance for Penn State's defense this fall, junior safety Jaylen Reed.

How we got here

Since arriving on campus in 2021, Reed has quietly carved out a key role with the Nittany Lions. The Detroit area native played in eight games as a true freshman, and has played in all 26 games (including 13 starts) the past two seasons. Last season, Reed earned All-Big Ten Honorable Mention from both the coaches and the media. He finished the season with 46 tackles, 4.0 tackles for a loss, a sack, two interceptions, and a pass breakup.

Looking ahead