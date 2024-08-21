PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1XNEU1MUVIRFY0JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVc0RTUxRUhEVjQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Penn State Football Countdown to Kickoff: No. 10 RB Nicholas Singleton

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • Happy Valley Insider
The countdown to Penn State's season opener against West Virginia is down to just 10 days. The Nittany Lions will officially shift into focusing on the Mountaineers on Wednesday after finishing up fall camp on Tuesday evening.

With 10 days remaining until kickoff in Morgantown, Penn State star running back Nicholas Singleton is in today's player spotlight.

The junior running back out of Shillington, Pennsylvania enters his third season with the program with 1,813 career rushing yards and 393 receiving yards as well as 23 total career touchdowns. After rushing for over 1,000 yards and 12 touchdowns as a freshman, Singleton didn't see as much success in 2023 with just 752 rushing yards and eight touchdowns.

That being said, despite the down season last fall, Singleton is still expected to be one of the nation's top running backs this fall and alongside Kaytron Allen will be one of the best running back tandems in the country.

Entering this season, Singleton ranks 19th all-time in Penn State rushing history with his 1,813 yards. Kaytron Allen is just one spot behind Singleton at No. 20 with 1,769 career rushing yards.

This preseason, Singleton earned watch list honors for both the Maxwell Award given to the nation's top player as well as the Doak Walker Award, annually given to the nation's top running back.

Singleton and the Nittany Lions will kickoff their 2024 season on August 31 against the West Virginia Mountaineers in Morgantown.

