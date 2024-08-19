The Lancaster, Pennsylvania native is entering his third season with the program and comes into the 2024 season with one game of experience.

The countdown to Penn State's August 31 season opener against the West Virginia Mountaineers is down to just 12 days. In today's player spotlight is Penn State wide receiver Anthony Ivey.

The former four-star prospect committed to Penn State as part of the Nittany Lions 2021 recruiting class, picking the Nittany LIons over offers from Arizona State, Auburn, Cincinnati, Maryland, Michigan State, Nebraska, Rutgers, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia.

Once arriving in State College, Ivey redshirted his true freshman season in 2022 but did earn a Developmental Squad Offensive Player of the Week nod in the process then last season, he made his collegiate debut but did not record any stats.

This fall, Ivey will look to work himself into Penn State's wide receiver rotation as Marques Hagans position group looks to improve on disappointing 2022 campaign. Ivey will likely battle fellow redshirt sophomore Tyler Ivey for playing time at the wide receiver z position which is expected to be led by Trey Wallace.