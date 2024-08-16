PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1XNEU1MUVIRFY0JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVc0RTUxRUhEVjQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

Penn State Football Countdown to Kickoff: No. 15 QB Drew Allar

Marty Leap • Happy Valley Insider
Staff Writer
@msj41817
Staff writer for Happy Valley Insider

College football officially returns this month and the countdown to Penn State's season opener at West Virginia is down to just 15 days. Moving into today's spot on the countdown is Penn State's most important player for this upcoming season - junior quarterback Drew Allar.

Entering the 2023 season expectations were sky high for Allar. Many fans expected Allar to take over for Sean Clifford and immediately ascend to being one of the best quarterbacks in the country. These expectations only grew when he showed off freakish arm strength and ability to hit KeAndre Lambert-Smith for a 72-yard touchdown on his first pass attempt of the season, on his way to throwing for over 300 yards against West Virginia in his first career start.

Unfortunately, this outing would be Allar's best of the season as he experienced plenty of growing pains and learning experiences throughout the season. Allar finished the season with strong overall numbers - a 59.9% completion percentage, 2,631 yards, 25 touchdowns, and just 2 interceptions. However, he did not meet the expectations many fans had for him.

The biggest thing that was missing from Allar's arsenal last season was the deep ball, which is something that should be a big part of his game due to his arm strength. Allar also needs to be better when it matters most. His two worst performances last year came in the team's two biggest games against Ohio State and Michigan.

Looking ahead

With Andy Kotelnicki now in town to run the offense the Allar hype train is once again gaining steam. Allar has all the tools necessary to be one of the best quarterbacks in the FBS. It is now up to Drew, while getting some help from Kotelnicki, to tap into that potential.

If Allar takes a step and improves this season, Penn State is capable of not just reaching the College Football Playogg, but being a real threat once they get there. Improved wide receiver play would go a long way for Allar as well.

