Penn State Football Countdown to Kickoff: No. 15 QB Drew Allar
College football officially returns this month and the countdown to Penn State's season opener at West Virginia is down to just 15 days. Moving into today's spot on the countdown is Penn State's most important player for this upcoming season - junior quarterback Drew Allar.
Entering the 2023 season expectations were sky high for Allar. Many fans expected Allar to take over for Sean Clifford and immediately ascend to being one of the best quarterbacks in the country. These expectations only grew when he showed off freakish arm strength and ability to hit KeAndre Lambert-Smith for a 72-yard touchdown on his first pass attempt of the season, on his way to throwing for over 300 yards against West Virginia in his first career start.
Unfortunately, this outing would be Allar's best of the season as he experienced plenty of growing pains and learning experiences throughout the season. Allar finished the season with strong overall numbers - a 59.9% completion percentage, 2,631 yards, 25 touchdowns, and just 2 interceptions. However, he did not meet the expectations many fans had for him.
The biggest thing that was missing from Allar's arsenal last season was the deep ball, which is something that should be a big part of his game due to his arm strength. Allar also needs to be better when it matters most. His two worst performances last year came in the team's two biggest games against Ohio State and Michigan.
Looking ahead
With Andy Kotelnicki now in town to run the offense the Allar hype train is once again gaining steam. Allar has all the tools necessary to be one of the best quarterbacks in the FBS. It is now up to Drew, while getting some help from Kotelnicki, to tap into that potential.
If Allar takes a step and improves this season, Penn State is capable of not just reaching the College Football Playogg, but being a real threat once they get there. Improved wide receiver play would go a long way for Allar as well.
