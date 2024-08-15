College football officially returns this month and the countdown to Penn State's season opener at West Virginia is down to just 16 days. Moving into today's spot on the countdown is Penn State redshirt junior tight end Kahlil Dinkins. A former in-state recruit looking to make a bigger impact in Penn State's offense this season.

The recruitment

The son of former NFL tight end Darnell Dinkins, Kahlil committed to Penn State in October 2020. Dinkins chose the Nittany Lions over offers from Boston College, Georiga Tech, Michigan, Michigan State, Pitt, Syracuse, and Virginia Tech, among others. At times in his recruitment, it was unclear what positon Dinkins may play. Many people thought his best positon at the collegiate level would be at linebacker. However, Dinkins wanted to be a tight end and that is the position he wound up at in college.

How we got here and looking ahead