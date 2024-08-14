College football officially returns this month and the countdown to Penn State's season opener at West Virginia is down to just 17 days. Moving into today's spot on the countdown is Penn State true freshman quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer, a four-star linebacker out of Olentangy High School in Lewis Center, Ohio.

The recruitment

In some ways it's a lazy comparison to make as they are both quarterbacks from Ohio, but the recruitments of Grunkemeyer and Drew Allar were very similar. Both started as lightly recruited quarterbacks who Penn State identified and offered early leading to an early commitment to the Nittany Lions. Like Allar, Grunkemeyer would spend the summer before his senior season of high school rising prospect rankings. Grunkemeyer impressed at The Elite 11 before going on to have a huge senior season. By the time he signed with the Nittany Lions, Grunkemeyer was a consensus four-star prospect and one of the top quarterback's in his class.

Looking ahead