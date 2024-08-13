College football officially returns this month and the countdown to Penn State's season opener at West Virginia is down to just 18 days. Moving into today's spot on the countdown is Penn State freshman defensive ned Max Granville, a four-star defensive end out of Fort Bend Christian High School in Sugar Land Texas.

The recruitment

Granville was one of the biggest recruiting wins for Penn State this summer. While Penn State was always among Granville's top schools, the odds of the Nittany Lions landing a highly sought after four-star pass rusher out of Texas never seemed high. However, Granville and his dad, former NFL linebacker Billy Granville, always like the way he fit into Penn State's defensive scheme. They were also impressed with how many defensive linemen Deion Barnes has already put into the NFL Draft in just two years as defensive line coach. Penn State then blew Granville away and made a big impression during his official visit. Even though Granville still went on to officially visit USC, Texas A&M, and Oklahoma, Penn State's official visit had the sticking power as Granville would go on to choose the Nittany Lions.

Looking ahead