Penn State Football Countdown to Kickoff: No. 18 DE Max Granville
College football officially returns this month and the countdown to Penn State's season opener at West Virginia is down to just 18 days.
Moving into today's spot on the countdown is Penn State freshman defensive ned Max Granville, a four-star defensive end out of Fort Bend Christian High School in Sugar Land Texas.
The recruitment
Granville was one of the biggest recruiting wins for Penn State this summer. While Penn State was always among Granville's top schools, the odds of the Nittany Lions landing a highly sought after four-star pass rusher out of Texas never seemed high.
However, Granville and his dad, former NFL linebacker Billy Granville, always like the way he fit into Penn State's defensive scheme. They were also impressed with how many defensive linemen Deion Barnes has already put into the NFL Draft in just two years as defensive line coach.
Penn State then blew Granville away and made a big impression during his official visit. Even though Granville still went on to officially visit USC, Texas A&M, and Oklahoma, Penn State's official visit had the sticking power as Granville would go on to choose the Nittany Lions.
Looking ahead
Granville has reclassified to the 2024 class, allowing him to join the roster for the fall. Granville has a tall road ahead of him to see the field in significant minutes this fall, but he is ready to turn heads.
The odds of Granville making an impact on the field this fall are low. That said, getting Granville into the strength and conditioning program and starting to learn the defensive playbook should pay dividends.
Granville is more college ready than a lot of defensive ned recruits. He may see some playing time in mop-up duty this fall, but the defensive end depth chart will be wide open entering 2025 and this could set the stag for Granville to have a big role next fall.
