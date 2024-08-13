PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1XNEU1MUVIRFY0Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Penn State Football Countdown to Kickoff: No. 18 DE Max Granville

Marty Leap • Happy Valley Insider
Staff Writer
@msj41817
Staff writer for Happy Valley Insider

College football officially returns this month and the countdown to Penn State's season opener at West Virginia is down to just 18 days.

Moving into today's spot on the countdown is Penn State freshman defensive ned Max Granville, a four-star defensive end out of Fort Bend Christian High School in Sugar Land Texas.

JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE LIONS DEN FORUM | PENN STATE FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | PENN STATE BASKETBALL RECRUITING

Advertisement

The recruitment

Granville was one of the biggest recruiting wins for Penn State this summer. While Penn State was always among Granville's top schools, the odds of the Nittany Lions landing a highly sought after four-star pass rusher out of Texas never seemed high.

However, Granville and his dad, former NFL linebacker Billy Granville, always like the way he fit into Penn State's defensive scheme. They were also impressed with how many defensive linemen Deion Barnes has already put into the NFL Draft in just two years as defensive line coach.

Penn State then blew Granville away and made a big impression during his official visit. Even though Granville still went on to officially visit USC, Texas A&M, and Oklahoma, Penn State's official visit had the sticking power as Granville would go on to choose the Nittany Lions.

Looking ahead

Granville has reclassified to the 2024 class, allowing him to join the roster for the fall. Granville has a tall road ahead of him to see the field in significant minutes this fall, but he is ready to turn heads.

The odds of Granville making an impact on the field this fall are low. That said, getting Granville into the strength and conditioning program and starting to learn the defensive playbook should pay dividends.

Granville is more college ready than a lot of defensive ned recruits. He may see some playing time in mop-up duty this fall, but the defensive end depth chart will be wide open entering 2025 and this could set the stag for Granville to have a big role next fall.

--------------------------------------------------------------

Follow us on Twitter!

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board

Talk about it inside the FREE Penn State Message Board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwNzkiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3Blbm5zdGF0ZS5yaXZhbHMu Y29tL25ld3MvcGVubi1zdGF0ZS1mb290YmFsbC1jb3VudGRvd24tdG8ta2lj a29mZi1uby0xOC1kZS1tYXgtZ3JhbnZpbGxlIiwKICAgIGNzX2ZwaWQ6ICcq bnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGl0OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkbTogJypu dWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZHQ6ICcqbnVsbCcKICB9KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rpb24o KSB7CiAgICB2YXIgcyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNjcmlw dCIpLCBlbCA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKCJzY3Jp cHQiKVswXTsgcy5hc3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2FkaW5nIHRoZSBl dmVyZ3JlZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0 aGUgbGFzdCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczovL3MueWltZy5j b20vY3gvdnptL2NzLmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVm b3JlKHMsIGVsKTsKICB9KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3NjcmlwdD4KICA8 aW1nIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJjaC5jb20vcD9j MT0yJmMyPTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZwZW5uc3RhdGUucml2 YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZwZW5uLXN0YXRlLWZvb3RiYWxsLWNvdW50ZG93 bi10by1raWNrb2ZmLW5vLTE4LWRlLW1heC1ncmFudmlsbGUmYzU9MjAyMjcz MzA3OSZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ+Cjwh LS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=