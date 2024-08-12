PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1XNEU1MUVIRFY0Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Penn State Football Countdown to Kickoff: No. 19 Wide Receiver Josiah Brown

Marty Leap • Happy Valley Insider
Staff Writer
@msj41817
Staff writer for Happy Valley Insider

A high three-star recruit in the 2023 recruiting class, wide receiver Josiah Brown joins Penn State with a high ceiling and a big future ahead of him. That said, a redshirt season is likely ahead of Brown following a torn ACL as a high school senior last fall.

Brown committed to Penn State over Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame, and Oklahoma, among others. It was a bit of a low-key recruiting win for Penn State when they landed Brown, but a big one nonetheless.

Had he not torn his ACL as a high school senior, Brown would have had a legitimate shot to impact the depth chart this fall. Brown has the plus athleticism and quickness in open space that Penn State's wide receiver room is missing. However, due to the recovery from his knee injury last fall Brown is behind the eight ball in his first year on campus.

There is certainly some KJ Hamler in Brown's game. They even have the similarity of having torn their ACL as high school seniors, taking away their ability to make an impact as true freshmen.

There is work to be done with Brown as he builds his body up and gets back into game shape. Once he does this, Brown should have a big future as part of the Penn State offense during his career in Happy Valley.

