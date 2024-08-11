We keep getting closer to the start of the 2024 college football season. In 20 days, Penn State will travel to Morgantown to battle the West Virginia Mountaineers in their 2024 season opener. Checking in as part of today's Penn State countdown to kickoff is freshman defensive end Mylachi Williams. The former four-star recruit from Philadelphia will be looking to work his way up the defensive end depth chart this season.

The recruitment

A four-star prospect from Monsignor Bonner in Philadelphia, Williams was one of the first big recruiting wins for Deion Barnes. When Barnes was hired as the defensive line coach in the spring of 2023, Williams immediately became one of his top targets at defensive end. While Penn State was always the favorite in Williams's recruitment, Barnes still had to seal the deal. This is not always easy for first time position coaches to do, but Barnes was able to lock up Williams and land a commitment from one of the state's best players in the 2023 cycle.

Looking ahead