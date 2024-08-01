Moving into today's spot on the countdown is Penn State freshman linebacker Kari Jackson, a four-star linebacker out of West Bloomfield High School in West Bloomfield, Massachusetts.

College football officially returns this month and the countdown to Penn State's season opener at West Virginia is down to just 30 days.

He finished the 2024 recruiting cycle as the No. 245 ranked player in the nation, the sixth best player from the state of Michigan, and the 13th best inside linebacker in the country.

Here's what we wrote about Jackson when he officially signed with the Nittany Lions last December.

"What Penn State is getting in Jackson: The Nittany Lions are adding a highly instinctive linebacker to their linebacker room. Should mesh well with new defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Tom Allen. Has shown the ability to be an asset in all facets of the game. May not be the most athletic linebacker in the room but his instincts should allow him to be a quality piece of the Nittany Lions' linebacker rotation in the future at the least while he presents enough upside to potentially earn a starting role."

Jackson is likely facing a redshirt season in 2024 but could potentially make his collegiate debut this fall.





