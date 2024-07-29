The countdown until Penn State's August 31 matchup against West Virginia in Morgantown is down to 33 days and in the player spotlight today is Nittany Lions defensive end, No. 33 Dani Dennis-Sutton.

Dennis-Sutton, a former five-star prospect was a top-10 player in the 2022 recruiting cylce, committing to the Nittany Lions over nearly 40 other offers with Alabama and Georgia as his other finalists.

Through his first two years on campus, Dennis-Sutton has emerged as a key defensive end for the Nittany Lions, totaling 43 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, and 6.5 sacks. This upcoming fall, the fomrer five-star will be given his biggest role yet and the outside expectations for him are very high heading into the season.

After just starting a pair of games in his first two seasons, the Maryland native will be locked into a starting role this upcoming fall and will have his biggest role yet. With a strong 2024 campaign, which many expect the Maryland native to have, Dennis-Sutton will have the opportunity to shoot up draft boards this fall and could be a first-round draft pick in next April's NFL Draft.