The countdown to kickoff for Penn State's August 31 season opener is down to 38 days and in the player spotlight is Nittany Lions walk-on linebacker Winston Yates.

A native of Moorestown, New Jersey, Yates attended Paul VI High School and was a key member of the Crusaders 2022 team, earning team MVP as well as all-state and all-conference honors.

In his first season with the program, Yates did not appear in any games but was named the program's Developmental Squad Defensive Player of the Week once.



In 2024, the Yates will be a deep depth piece for the Nittany Lions defense and will continue to likely be a key walk-on and developmental squad piece for James Franklin's program but could make his collegiate debut this fall if the situation allows.

