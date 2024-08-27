PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1XNEU1MUVIRFY0JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVc0RTUxRUhEVjQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Penn State Football Countdown to Kickoff: No. 4 CB A.J. Harris

Marty Leap • Happy Valley Insider
Staff Writer
@msj41817
Staff writer for Happy Valley Insider

Saturday afternoon, the Nittany Lions will kick off their 2024 season with a Big Noon Kick Off at West Virginia on FOX. With four days left to go today's countdown highlights a player who is a newcomer but should be a key cog on the Penn State defense this fall. That player is sophomore cornerback, no. 4, A.J. Harris.

Harris entering the transfer portal came as a bit of a surprise. As a true freshman, he played in 7 games for Georgia last fall. Harris looked like he belonged in his time on the field with the Bulldogs, recording 8 tackles in 7 games played.

Now at Penn State, Harris looks ready to burst onto the national scene. Harris has had a very strong offseason and could be the next great cornerback at Penn State. Few schools have produced cornerback talent the way Penn State has in recent years and Harris has all the ability in the world to be a great cornerback. This appears to be a match made in heaven.

It would not be a surprise to see Harris be an all-conference performer this fall. Between his skill set and the coaching of Terry Smith, Harris could develop into one of the best cornerbacks in the FBS this fall.

