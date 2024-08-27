Saturday afternoon, the Nittany Lions will kick off their 2024 season with a Big Noon Kick Off at West Virginia on FOX. With four days left to go today's countdown highlights a player who is a newcomer but should be a key cog on the Penn State defense this fall. That player is sophomore cornerback, no. 4, A.J. Harris .

Harris entering the transfer portal came as a bit of a surprise. As a true freshman, he played in 7 games for Georgia last fall. Harris looked like he belonged in his time on the field with the Bulldogs, recording 8 tackles in 7 games played.

Now at Penn State, Harris looks ready to burst onto the national scene. Harris has had a very strong offseason and could be the next great cornerback at Penn State. Few schools have produced cornerback talent the way Penn State has in recent years and Harris has all the ability in the world to be a great cornerback. This appears to be a match made in heaven.

It would not be a surprise to see Harris be an all-conference performer this fall. Between his skill set and the coaching of Terry Smith, Harris could develop into one of the best cornerbacks in the FBS this fall.