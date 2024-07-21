Only 41 days remain until the beginning of Penn State's 2024 season against the West Virginia Mountaineers on August 31 in Morgantown.

The Detroit, Michigan native is entering his redshirt junior season with the Nittany Lions and is coming off a 2023 redshirt sophomore season in which he played in all 13 games as the program's starting middle linebacker. Out of those 13 games, 11 came as starts for King, he finished the season with 59 tackles including six tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.



King also played in each of Penn State's 13 games of the 2022 season, playing in 41 tackles, four tackles for loss, and one fumble recovered for a touchdown. In his career, King has 103 career tackles including 10 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.



In 2024, the redshirt junior is expected to retain his job as the Nittany Lions' starting middle linebacker and will be one of the leader's of a defense that is expected to be among the best in the country.

