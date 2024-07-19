Only 43 days remain until Penn State's 2024 season kicks off on August 31 in Morgantown against the West Virginia Mountaineers. In today's player spotlight is Penn State senior linebacker Tyler Elsdon.

Elsdon is entering his fifth season with the program and is one of the Nittany Lions' most experienced defenders with 39 career games played including each of the 26 games over the past two seasons.



The Frackville, Pennsylvania native is coming off a season in which he recorded 21 tackles including one tackle for loss, a fumble recovery, and two pass breakups. For his career with the Nittany Lions, the former three-star prospect has 77 total tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack, and three pass deflections.

