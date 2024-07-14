Only 48 days remain until August 31 and Penn State's season opener against the West Virginia Mountaineers in Morgantown. Moving into the player spotlight today on Happy Valley Insider's Countdown to Kickoff is No. 48, long snapper Tyler Duzansky .

Duzansky came to Penn State as a walk-on from St. Francis Prep in Wheaton, Illinois. In addition to playing football at St. Francis Prep, Duzansky was also a letter-winner in baseball.

After redshirting in 2021, Duzansky appeared in seven games in 2022 while earning All-Big Ten Academic honors. Then in 2023, Duzansky seized the opportunity at long snapper and ran with it.

Duzansky was the team's starting long snapper in all 13 games last season. He once again earned All-Big Ten Academic honors. Duzansky also led the FBS in tackle by a long snapper with six.

The importance of a strong, consistent long snapper can often times be overlooked. However, when a long snapper struggles it can derail an entire special teams unit. The consistent work of Duzanksy last season played a large role in Penn State's punting, field goal, and PAT units all having strong 2023 seasons.

In 2024, Duzansky will again be the team's primary long snapper. Duzansky will look to replicate his success from 2023 and once again be one of the premiere long snappers in the Big Ten.