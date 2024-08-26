Penn State Football Countdown to Kickoff: No. 5 CB Cam Miller
Folks, Penn State Football plays a game this week. Saturday afternoon, the Nittany Lions will kick off their 2024 season with a Big Noon Kick Off at West Virginia on FOX. We are almost to football season.
With five days left to go today's countdown highlights a player who should be a key cog on the Penn State defense this fall. That player is junior cornerback, no. 5, Cam Miller.
How we got here
Miller signed with Penn State as part of their 2022 recruiting class. A Florida native, Miller quickly made an impact for the Nittany Lions. As a true freshman, Miller played in all 13 games in 2022 while earning Academic All-Big Ten honors.
After playing primarily on special teams as a true freshman, Miller's role grew in 2023. Once again, he played in all 13 of the team's games. This included him picking up two sacks against Umass, making him the first Penn State defensive back since Derek Bochna in 1992 to record multiple sacks in one game.
Looking ahead
While Penn State is very deep at cornerback, Miller projects to be one of the team's starting corners this fall. The Nittany Lions will be able to rotate as many as six or seven player s at cornerback this fall, but Miller should be one of the most important players in Tom Allen's secondary.
