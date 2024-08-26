Folks, Penn State Football plays a game this week. Saturday afternoon, the Nittany Lions will kick off their 2024 season with a Big Noon Kick Off at West Virginia on FOX. We are almost to football season. With five days left to go today's countdown highlights a player who should be a key cog on the Penn State defense this fall. That player is junior cornerback, no. 5, Cam Miller.

Advertisement

How we got here

Miller signed with Penn State as part of their 2022 recruiting class. A Florida native, Miller quickly made an impact for the Nittany Lions. As a true freshman, Miller played in all 13 games in 2022 while earning Academic All-Big Ten honors. After playing primarily on special teams as a true freshman, Miller's role grew in 2023. Once again, he played in all 13 of the team's games. This included him picking up two sacks against Umass, making him the first Penn State defensive back since Derek Bochna in 1992 to record multiple sacks in one game.

Looking ahead