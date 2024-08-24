Penn State Football Countdown to Kickoff: No. 7 Kaden Saunders
The countdown until the beginning of Penn State's 2024 football season is officially down to just a week. With seven days remaining until the Nittany Lions kickoff their 2024 season against West Virginia, the player spotlight is now on Nittany Lions
Coming out of Westerville South High School in Ohio, Saunders was considered a top-100 prospect in the 2022 recruiting cylce and a top-5 player in the state of Ohio.
He ultiamtely committed to Penn State over notable offers from Alabama, Florida State, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, and TExas A&M among others.
His first season in 2022 with Penn State was a queit one, appearing in just three games, recoridng two receptions for 21 yards. Last season, the slot receiver saw a bigger role, playing in 12 of 13 games on both offense and special teams. He recorded six receptions for 56 yards and a touchdown while also returning 14 punts for 86 yards.
This fall, Saunders is expected to be one of the Nittany Lions main receivers in their rotation and is a threat to have a breakout season this fall.
