Penn State Football Countdown to Kickoff: No. 71 OL Vega Ioane
The countdown to kickoff rolls on and today we're down to 71 days until Penn State football returns on August 31 against the West Virginia Mountaineers.
In today's countdown to kickoff profile, Happy Valley Insider highlights No. 71 offensive lineman Vega Ioane.
The Recruitment
A Washington native, Ioane committed to the Huskies in June of 2021. It seemed very unlikely that Ioane would end up playing his collegiate career anywhere other than for his home state Huskies.
Things, however, would change.
When Chris Petersen retired following the 2021 season Ioane de-committed from Washington. A month after he de-committed from the Huskies, Penn State offered Ioane in January 2022. Two weeks later Ioane took an official visit to Penn State, an official visit that came on the heels of an official visit to Washington with Kalen Deboer's staff.
On Ioane's official visit offensive line coach Phil Trautwein and Ioane clicked, playing a big role in Penn State's coaching staff hitting a home run on the official visit. This led to Ioane committing to and signing with Penn State on the February signing day, finishing off one of the most surprising recruiting victories of the James Franklin Era.
2024 Outlook
Ioane has slowly carved out a role on Penn State's offensive line. Late in the 2022 season when Penn State's offensive line was hit hard by the injury bug Ioane appeared in four games to preserve his redshirt. Ioane appeared in all 13 games last season, making five starts.
Looking ahead to 2024, Ioane will now be relied upon to be a key cog on Penn State's offensive line. The 6'4", 346-pound redshirt sophomore is a behemoth of a human being with the ability to be an absolute mauler of a run blocker. Following a strong spring, Ioane is in position to begin the season as the starter at left guard for Penn State.
