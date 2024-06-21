The countdown to kickoff rolls on and today we're down to 71 days until Penn State football returns on August 31 against the West Virginia Mountaineers. In today's countdown to kickoff profile, Happy Valley Insider highlights No. 71 offensive lineman Vega Ioane.

The Recruitment

A Washington native, Ioane committed to the Huskies in June of 2021. It seemed very unlikely that Ioane would end up playing his collegiate career anywhere other than for his home state Huskies. Things, however, would change. When Chris Petersen retired following the 2021 season Ioane de-committed from Washington. A month after he de-committed from the Huskies, Penn State offered Ioane in January 2022. Two weeks later Ioane took an official visit to Penn State, an official visit that came on the heels of an official visit to Washington with Kalen Deboer's staff. On Ioane's official visit offensive line coach Phil Trautwein and Ioane clicked, playing a big role in Penn State's coaching staff hitting a home run on the official visit. This led to Ioane committing to and signing with Penn State on the February signing day, finishing off one of the most surprising recruiting victories of the James Franklin Era.

2024 Outlook