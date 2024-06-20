The countdown to kickoff rolls on and today we're down to 72 days until Penn State football returns on August 31 against the West Virginia Mountaineers.

Rucci's recruitment is one that most people reading this likely remember well. His father Todd was a letter winner for the Nittany Lions before embarking on a NFL career that saw him land on the New England Patriots all-decade team for the 1990s.

Due to this, many people thought Nolan would be a lock to end up at Penn State. While he eventually ended up a Nittany Lion, it was not the path to Happy Valley that many foresaw for the former five-star recruit.

Early in his recruitment, the younger Rucci frequently visited Penn State. Then the COVID-19 pandemic shut down visits, preventing Rucci from ever visiting Penn State after the calendar flipped to 2020.

Rucci would eventually commit to Wisconsin. After redshirting in 2021, Rucci played in three games each in the 2022 and 2023 seasons. This included extensive playing time against LSU in the Reliaquist Bowl this past season.

Following the bowl game, Rucci entered the transfer portal. Less than 48 hours after entering the transfer portal Rucci had announced his intentions to return home to Pennsylvania to continue his college career at Penn State.