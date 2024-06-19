Penn State Football Countdown to Kickoff: No. 73 OL Caleb Brewer
The countdown to kickoff rolls on and today we're down to 73 days until Penn State football returns on August 31 against the West Virginia Mountaineers.
In today's countdown to kickoff profile, Happy Valley Insider highlights No. 73 offensive lineman Caleb Brewer. Marking the second day in a row that a former Wyomissing offensive lineman has been highlighted.
The Recruitment
A three-star recruit from Wyomissing High School, Brewer was one of the top linemen in Pennsylvania's 2024 recruiting class. Early on it was not clear if Brewer would be an interior offensive lineman or a defensive tackle at the collegiate level, but he is slated to begin his Nittany Lion career at guard.
Brewer earned his Penn State offer during a junior day visit in January 2023. Penn State immediately became the favorite in Brewer's recruitment and was always going to be tough to beat.
Brewer still made sure to take his visits. A round of spring visits included stops at NC State, Duke, Pitt, Notre Dame, and Michigan. However, he capped off those spring visits by committing to Penn State on April 15th. He would then spend his summer as a mainstay at Penn State camps working vigorously with offensive line coach Phil Trautwein.
2024 Outlook
The 2024 season will be a redshirt year for Brewer. Brewer will need time in the strength and conditioning program to get his body to where it needs to be to see the field in the Big Ten. As we discussed with J'ven Williams yesterday, Brewer will also have to deal with the big transition from Wyomissing and the offense they run to the Power 4 level. For Brewer that jump will be even bigger due to playing a lot of fullback/tight end during his high school career.
His name is one to file away for a few years down the road.
--------------------------------------------------------------
