Penn State Football Countdown to Kickoff: No. 75 OL Matt Detisch
The countdown to kickoff rolls on and today we're down to 75 days until Penn State football returns on August 31 against the West Virginia Mountaineers.
In today's countdown to kickoff profile, Happy Valley Insider highlights No. 75 offensive lineman Matt Detisch.
The Recruitment
Detisch came to Penn State as a walk-on from Mars High School outside of Pittsburgh. In high school, Detisch was a two-time letter winner for the Fighting Planets. Detisch was also the team's offensive and defensive line MVP both his junior and senior seasons.
2024 Outlook
Entering his redshirt sophomore campaign, Detisch could see some playing time in mop up duty and blow outs this fall. Last season, the Nittany Lion coaching staff named him the Developmental Squad Offensive Player of the Week three times.
If Detisch plays in a game this fall it will be his first career collegiate action. The 6'6', 285-pound Detisch is one of the more intriguing walk-on offensive linemen on the Penn State roster.
