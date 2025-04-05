Former Nittany Lion Jahvin Carter to Continue Career Closer to Home

Former Penn State Nittany Lion Jahvin Carter, who left the program this offseason after just one season with the program will continue his collegiate career closer to home. The Alcoa, Tennessee native has opted to continue his career at Middle Tennessee State.

In his lone season with the Nittany Lions, Carter appeared in 26 games, averaging 8.3 minutes per contest. He shot 32.8% from the field, making 20-of-61 shot attempts on the season, including 11-of-34 from three-point range. Carter also struggled at the free-throw line, making just 3-of-11 attempts from the charity stripe. In total, he had 54 points, 19 assists, and 17 rebounds in 215 minutes of action.

His best game of the season came early against UMBC, recording 12 points, three assists, and two rebounds in 14 minutes of action as Penn State defeated UMBC 103-54.

Carter originally committed to Penn State as part of their 2024 recruiting class, choosing the Nittany Lions over Georgia Tech and Middle Tennessee State.