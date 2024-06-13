The countdown to kickoff rolls on and today we're down to 79 days until Penn State football returns on August 31 against the West Virginia Mountaineers.

Expectations were high for Wallace when he arrived in Happy Valley. Wallace came to Penn State as a high four-star recruit in 2019. Ranked as the 60th overall recruit in the cycle, Wallace was expected to make a big impact on Penn State's offense line.

The New Jersey native would go on to take his lumps during his collegiate career but ended on a high note with a strong 2023 season. While Wallace always projected as more of a guard, he played offensive tackle throughout his Penn State career.

Wallace's first career start came in the 2020 season opener at Indiana. Wallace would go on to play in 43 of the 48 games Penn State played from 2020-2023, making 40 career starts at right tackle.

As a redshirt senior last season Wallace elevated his game. He was an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention selection, allowing just one sack on 359 pass blocking snaps. He was also named the coach staff's Offensive Player of the Week for the team's 31-0 walloping of Iowa.

Wallace's strong redshirt senior campaign led to him being selected by the New England Patriots in the 3rd round, 68th overall, of this past April's NFL Draft. Wallace signed his rookie deal with the Patriots on May 31st, and should be able to compete for significant playing time this fall.