Penn State's season opener against West Virginia is down to eight days, bringing Nittany Lions redshirt freshman linebacker DaKaari Nelson in today's player spotlight.

The 6-foot-3, 217-pound native of Alabama recently made the switch from safety to linebacker for Penn State, a move that is expected to help the Nittany Lions depth at the position.

Nelson prior to arriving in Happy Valley was rated as a four-star prospect and a top-75 prospect in the country by Rivals. He committed to Penn State over notable offers from Auburn, Clemson, Florida State, Michigan, Ole Miss, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, and Texas A&M.

As a true freshman in 2023, Nelson appeared in one game but learned two weekly honors from the coaching staff as the program's Developmental Squad Defensive Player of the Week and Developmental Squad Special Teams Player of the Week.

In 2024, Nelson now at linebacker will likely use a large chink of the early part of the season to get used to his new position but as the season progresses, the redshirt freshman could see himself rise up the depth chart.

