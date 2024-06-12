The countdown to Penn State's season opener on August 30 against West Virginia is down to 80 days. Today's player spotlight turns our focus to Nittany Lions redshirt sophomore wide receiver Mehki Flowers.

The Harrisburg, Pennsylvania native is entering his third season with the program after appearing in four games last season as a safety for the Nittany Lions. He also appeared in two games as a true freshman in 2022.

This offseason, Flowers made the position switch from safety to wide receiver, potentially giving the redshirt sophomore a faster avenue to playing time, at least compared to the Nittany Lions' deep safety room.

"Mehki we recruited like we've recruited a bunch of our guys that we thought could play both sides of the ball," Penn State head coach James Franklin said about the position change.

"Between his dad had reached out and then Mehki at the end of the season, came in and said that he would like to make the move, so that's really kind of how that happened," he added. "We were obviously open to it because, again, recruiting Mehki, he was an explosive athlete on both sides of the ball, with a ton of talent and ball skills. Really what he wanted to do, but also, we were comfortable with it, because we kind of recruited him in a way that we felt like he could help and play either side of the ball."