The countdown to kickoff rolls on and today we're down to 82 days until Penn State football returns on August 31 against the West Virginia Mountaineers. In today's countdown to kickoff profile, Happy Valley Insider highlights No. 82 wide receiver Ethan Black.



The Recruitment

Black is a player from my neck of the woods on the Cambria/Somerset County line. A four-year letter winner at Conemaugh Township, Black was also a team captain his senior season. Black earned first-team all-conference, all-area, and all-county honors during his senior campaign. In high school, Black also made a name for himself on the track circuit. He is a two-time PIAA State Champion in both the 100 and 200 meter dash. Black was also a member of the PIAA State Champion 4x100 relay team in 2023. This elite speed helped Black earn a spot as a PWO at Penn State.

2024 Outlook