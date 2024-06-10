Penn State Football Countdown to Kickoff: No. 82 WR Ethan Black
The countdown to kickoff rolls on and today we're down to 82 days until Penn State football returns on August 31 against the West Virginia Mountaineers.
In today's countdown to kickoff profile, Happy Valley Insider highlights No. 82 wide receiver Ethan Black.
JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE LIONS DEN FORUM | PENN STATE FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | PENN STATE BASKETBALL RECRUITING
The Recruitment
Black is a player from my neck of the woods on the Cambria/Somerset County line. A four-year letter winner at Conemaugh Township, Black was also a team captain his senior season. Black earned first-team all-conference, all-area, and all-county honors during his senior campaign.
In high school, Black also made a name for himself on the track circuit. He is a two-time PIAA State Champion in both the 100 and 200 meter dash. Black was also a member of the PIAA State Champion 4x100 relay team in 2023. This elite speed helped Black earn a spot as a PWO at Penn State.
2024 Outlook
Last season, Black was the Penn State Developmental Squad Offensive Player of the Year, sharing the honor with offensive lineman Addison Penn. He was named the Developmental Squad Offensive Player of the Week twice as well as taking home the Developmental Squad Special Teams Players of the Week twice.
With his elite speed, Black could work his way onto the field in an expanded special teams role this fall. Even if that just comes in mop up duty late in games. A year or two down the road, however, Black should be in a position to be a key special teams cog for the Nittany Lions.
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board