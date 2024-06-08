Penn State Football Countdown to Kickoff: No. 84 WR Peter Gonzalez
The countdown to kickoff rolls on and today we're down to 84 days until Penn State football returns on August 31 against the West Virginia Mountaineers.
In today's countdown to kickoff profile, Happy Valley Insider highlights No. 84 wide receiver Peter Gonzalez.
The Recruitment
For much of his recruitment, it was not clear if Gonzalez would have a spot in Penn State's class or not. Coming off a knee injury his junior year at Pittsburgh Central Catholic, Gonzalez was on the radar of the coaching staff but there were some questions.
Gonzalez wanted to be a Nittany Lion, and to his credit, he came to camp last June to workout for the staff. After impressing at camp, Gonzalez returned for an official visit and quickly committed to the Nittany Lions.
In the end, Gonzalez chose Penn State over Virginia Tech, Wisconsin, and Pitt where his dad played quarterback.
2024 Outlook
Gonzalez is expected to redshirt this fall. However, it's not impossible that he could carve out a role in the wide receiver room. Everyone knows Penn State's need and question marks at wide receiver. Gonzalez adds a big body receiver who can be a downfield threat that the room needs. If Gonzalez, who is already on campus, can hit the ground running when camp begins in August, there could be an opportunity for him.
If nothing else, Gonzalez should have the opportunity to flash what he can do in four games this season while preserving his redshirt.
