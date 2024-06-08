The countdown to kickoff rolls on and today we're down to 84 days until Penn State football returns on August 31 against the West Virginia Mountaineers. In today's countdown to kickoff profile, Happy Valley Insider highlights No. 84 wide receiver Peter Gonzalez.



The Recruitment

For much of his recruitment, it was not clear if Gonzalez would have a spot in Penn State's class or not. Coming off a knee injury his junior year at Pittsburgh Central Catholic, Gonzalez was on the radar of the coaching staff but there were some questions. Gonzalez wanted to be a Nittany Lion, and to his credit, he came to camp last June to workout for the staff. After impressing at camp, Gonzalez returned for an official visit and quickly committed to the Nittany Lions. In the end, Gonzalez chose Penn State over Virginia Tech, Wisconsin, and Pitt where his dad played quarterback.

2024 Outlook