Penn State Football Countdown to Kickoff: No. 85 TE Luke Reynolds
The countdown to kickoff rolls on and today we're down to 85 days until Penn State football returns on August 31 against the West Virginia Mountaineers.
In today's countdown to kickoff profile, Happy Valley Insider highlights No. 85 tight end Luke Reynolds.
JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE LIONS DEN FORUM | PENN STATE FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | PENN STATE BASKETBALL RECRUITING
The Recruitment
In March of 2023, Reynolds visited Penn State and left with an offer. A week later, he committed to the Nittany Lions and was solid in his commitment throughout the rest of his recruitment.
As the spring rolled into summer Reynolds became a camp circuit standout. This included a strong performance at the Elite 11 Finals where he was the tight end MVP. His strong camp showings led to Reynolds shooting up prospect boards on his way to becoming one of the top tight end recruits in the 2024 cycle.
2024 Outlook
Reynolds has a very bright future ahead of him, however, the 2024 season will be a redshirt year for Reynolds. At 6'4", 228 pounds, he will need to spend some time in the strength and conditioning program to add size to his frame. Also, Penn State's tight end depth chart has a very strong top three in Tyler Warren, Kahlil Dinkins, and Andrew Rappleyea.
Even with Reynolds set to redshirt, he should still see playing time in four games this season. The staff will want to get Reynolds some run in games when possible. It would not be a surprise to see Reynolds end up as one of the best tight ends to come through Penn State during the James Franklin Era, which is very high praise.
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board