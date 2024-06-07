The countdown to kickoff rolls on and today we're down to 85 days until Penn State football returns on August 31 against the West Virginia Mountaineers. In today's countdown to kickoff profile, Happy Valley Insider highlights No. 85 tight end Luke Reynolds.



Advertisement

The Recruitment

In March of 2023, Reynolds visited Penn State and left with an offer. A week later, he committed to the Nittany Lions and was solid in his commitment throughout the rest of his recruitment. As the spring rolled into summer Reynolds became a camp circuit standout. This included a strong performance at the Elite 11 Finals where he was the tight end MVP. His strong camp showings led to Reynolds shooting up prospect boards on his way to becoming one of the top tight end recruits in the 2024 cycle.

2024 Outlook