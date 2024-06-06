The countdown to kickoff rolls on and today we're down to 86 days until Penn State football returns on August 31 against the West Virginia Mountaineers. In today's countdown to kickoff profile, Happy Valley Insider highlights No. 86 wide receiver Jason Estrella.



The Recruitment

Estrella was a two year letter winner at Liberty High School in Bethlehem, PA. A team captain as a senior, Estrella recorded 75 tackles and three interceptions on defense. Offensively, he had 200 yards receiving and a score. This strong senior campaign led to Estrella earning a spot as a walk on at Penn State.

2024 Outlook