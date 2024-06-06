Penn State Football Countdown to Kickoff: No. 86 WR Jason Estrella
The countdown to kickoff rolls on and today we're down to 86 days until Penn State football returns on August 31 against the West Virginia Mountaineers.
In today's countdown to kickoff profile, Happy Valley Insider highlights No. 86 wide receiver Jason Estrella.
JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE LIONS DEN FORUM | PENN STATE FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | PENN STATE BASKETBALL RECRUITING
The Recruitment
Estrella was a two year letter winner at Liberty High School in Bethlehem, PA. A team captain as a senior, Estrella recorded 75 tackles and three interceptions on defense. Offensively, he had 200 yards receiving and a score.
This strong senior campaign led to Estrella earning a spot as a walk on at Penn State.
2024 Outlook
Estrella is coming off a 2023 season in which he played in two games. He also earned the coaching staff's Developmental Squad Offensive Players of the Week the week of the Ohio State game, as well as the Developmental Squad Special Teams Players of the Week for the season opener against West Virginia. This came after he took home these two awards a combined three times in 2022.
Now a redshirt junior, Estrella could compete for playing time on special teams this fall. Even if not, he should still be a key member of the team's developmental squad in practice once again.
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board